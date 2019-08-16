Van Berkom & Associates Holds Holding in Globus Med (GMED); Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 11,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 116,783 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, down from 128,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $329.7. About 2.14M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 381,949 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 144,669 shares to 211,651 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 11,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 1,789 shares. Ssi Inv Inc accumulated 1,318 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Consulate Incorporated holds 0.16% or 902 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Howe Rusling reported 0.17% stake. 734,099 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company. First United State Bank Tru reported 822 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 0.06% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Southpoint Advsrs Lp holds 2.43% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 544 shares in its portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 16,460 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt Inc has invested 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4.60M shares. Court Place reported 1,445 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc invested in 0.56% or 9,898 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.08% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.5% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 753,506 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 19,707 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 44,301 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 26,000 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 34,869 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 844 shares. Moreover, Zebra Mngmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 7,085 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 1.36 million shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 4,961 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd has invested 0.11% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Vident Advisory Lc has 276,384 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 7,000 shares. 323,001 are held by Nuance Investments Llc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 459,753 shares to 314,449 shares, valued at $31.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).