Van Berkom & Associates Position in Globus Med (GMED) Has Boosted by $4.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Black Diamond Capital Management Holding in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Boosted as Stock Declined

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 382,558 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 12.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 23,014 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 3.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 11,480 shares. Century Cos holds 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 328,394 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,343 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 34,869 shares. Amer Intl invested in 197,941 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 116 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,000 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Piedmont Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 4,279 shares. First Advisors LP reported 21,545 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 935,291 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 113,811 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware owns 0.04% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 10,529 shares. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Globus Medical’s SECURE®C Cervical Artificial Disc Receives Expanded Insurance Coverage – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Reports Preliminary Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Sales Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 56,146 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $62.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,071 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Announces $245.0 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “On Deck Closes Agreement to Merge OnDeck Canada & Evolocity – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Cheap Stocks That Could Head Higher In The Near Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPS Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.