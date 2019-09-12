Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA); Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Asset Management Group Raised Holding by $814,580

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 271,941 shares traded or 54.16% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 493,134 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield invested 0.02% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Trillium Asset Management Lc owns 237,388 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,699 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 57,566 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Aperio Gp Limited owns 0.03% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 126,980 shares. 3,278 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com. 441 were reported by Co Of Vermont. California Public Employees Retirement reported 44,578 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 2,447 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,262 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 254 shares.

