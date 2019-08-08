Van Berkom & Associates Cut Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Position By $1.65 Million; BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES UNITS NON (BDUUF) Shorts Down By 40.7%

BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES UNITS NON (OTCMKTS:BDUUF) had a decrease of 40.7% in short interest. BDUUF’s SI was 4.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40.7% from 7.37 million shares previously. It closed at $0.73 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 14,511 shares as Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE)’s stock declined 9.04%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.18M shares with $134.84 million value, down from 1.19M last quarter. Grand Canyon Ed Inc now has $6.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.29. About 354,213 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M

Another recent and important Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BDUUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitals in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.71 billion. The firm owns and manages hospital groups, including Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Hospital, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital, Paolo Memorial Hospital, and Royal Hospital. It currently has negative earnings. It operates regenerative and preventive wellness clinics.

