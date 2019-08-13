Van Berkom & Associates Holding in Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) Cut by $801,144; Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 33,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.97M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 84,212 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 0.35% or 7,568 shares. Newfocus Financial Limited Liability reported 76,996 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department accumulated 47,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 1.04M shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 88,727 shares. Martin Lc holds 5.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 110,574 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.83 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Profund Advsrs Lc owns 314,033 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 499,861 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Hodges Capital Management holds 24,217 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 1.41% or 151,844 shares. 525,661 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Lc. Wealth Architects Limited has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 41,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.54% or 463,845 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank accumulated 59,400 shares. 12,433 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 185,401 shares in its portfolio. 13,811 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Llc. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 41,244 shares. Old National Bancorp In invested in 0.02% or 11,854 shares. 2,669 were reported by Ameritas Prtn Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 50,000 shares. 49,623 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 10,444 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.25% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Citigroup holds 10,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 154,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $58,180 activity. 2,250 shares valued at $49,725 were bought by FIX ROGER L on Monday, August 12.