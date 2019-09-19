Van Berkom & Associates Has Boosted Stake in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH); As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Increased Holding by $2.32 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 24,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 52,422 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 27,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 83,684 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,139 shares to 251,932 shares, valued at $90.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 374,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,821 shares to 66,916 shares, valued at $33.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 34,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,380 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

