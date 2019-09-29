Van Berkom & Associates Has Boosted Its Ormat Technologies (ORA) Position; As Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (PGNX) Share Value Rose, Farallon Capital Management Upped Stake by $8.06 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (PGNX) by 31.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The hedge fund held 5.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.20M, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 789,733 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 25/04/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF NDA FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE l 131) BY THREE MONTHS TO JULY 30, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 31/05/2018 – Progenics’ Artificial Intelligence Technology for Automated Analysis of PSMA Targeted Prostate Cancer Images to be Featured at the 2018 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGNX); 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 143,928 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT: SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NETTED SOME DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES ACROSS DIFFERENT TAX JURISDICTIONS NOT PERMITTED PURSUANT TO U.S. GAAP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 62.67 million shares or 1.40% less from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 66,326 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Company owns 183,689 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 71,474 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 138,452 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.26% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Jefferies Grp accumulated 22,081 shares. 1.15 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Eagle Asset holds 0.14% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) or 4.50M shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 138,663 shares stake. 13,600 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.11 million shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 28,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 239 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 64,660 shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX).

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progenics: Placing Catalysts Into Context – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 CONDOR Study of PyL for the Detection of Prostate Cancer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Velan Capital reports 6% stake in Progenics Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Sank Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics Acquires AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 105,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $41.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.86 million activity. On Thursday, September 5 LTE Partners – LLC bought $307,193 worth of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) or 65,000 shares.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ormat Technologies: Volcanic Eruption In Hawaii Hits Q3 Margins – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Partnership Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA), The Stock That Zoomed 167% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 547,116 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 28,001 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,653 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 14,619 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,218 shares. 7,048 are held by Sei Investments Comm. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 441 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 175,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F has 0.17% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 13,255 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.13% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 427,426 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 2,423 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Hm Payson & owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 233 shares.