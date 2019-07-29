Van Berkom & Associates Upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $1.45 Million as Share Value Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $105 lastly. It is down 8.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,043 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 1,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $369.62. About 602,006 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 4,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.68% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.29% or 264,549 shares in its portfolio. Oakmont has invested 10.53% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 28,337 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rbo And Ltd Liability Corp has 34,124 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Goelzer Invest Inc owns 30,228 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Telemus Cap Ltd Com holds 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 10,237 shares. Blue Edge Cap stated it has 2,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blue Cap Inc holds 5,190 shares. Moreover, Kames Cap Public Llc has 1.91% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 224,422 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 31,965 shares to 237,949 shares, valued at $23.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,053 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00M was sold by Ambrose Richard F.

