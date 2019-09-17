Van Berkom & Associates Upped Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holding by $1.02 Million; As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Increased Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 275,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 756,469 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, up from 481,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 48,769 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company's stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 174,630 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 41,837 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 17,818 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Svcs Automobile Association holds 7,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 295,809 shares. Of Vermont reported 441 shares. Smithfield holds 2,423 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 1,383 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,653 shares. Aperio Ltd stated it has 126,980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs holds 0.02% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 51,890 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire" on June 17, 2019.