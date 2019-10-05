Van Berkom & Associates Has Boosted Its Position in Brunswick (BC) by $45.46 Million; As D R Horton Com (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Carret Asset Management Has Lowered by $762,777 Its Position

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 17,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 35,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 53,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 5.26M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 4344.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.43M, up from 23,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 333,127 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Architects reported 723 shares stake. Beach Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,760 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability holds 2,957 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 21,969 shares. Thomas White Intll accumulated 0.12% or 15,730 shares. 75,000 were accumulated by Js Cap Lc. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.08% or 12,855 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated invested in 0% or 685 shares. 3.62 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Llc. Comm Bancshares has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 3.02M were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 26,439 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). F&V Mgmt Limited Liability owns 82,820 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.81M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Harris Associate Limited Partnership reported 11,450 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 249,081 shares or 0.08% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 5,474 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 7,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation owns 46,414 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. J Goldman & LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Victory holds 0.07% or 708,384 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 140,401 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,948 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 71,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 183,429 shares. 5,486 are held by Palouse Cap Management Inc. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3,474 shares to 837,712 shares, valued at $80.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 10,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).