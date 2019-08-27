Van Berkom & Associates Stake in Ambarella (AMBA) Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Ansys (ANSS) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Upped by $1.65 Million Its Position

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $211.8. About 357,996 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 46,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 270,968 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Missouri-based Scout Invs has invested 0.06% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 7,969 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,034 shares. 3,878 were reported by Gp One Trading L P. Natixis has 125,526 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 151,249 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.18% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Raymond James Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Northern has 317,847 shares. Georgia-based Voya Management has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0% or 300 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 590 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.07% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 44,843 shares in its portfolio.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 51,460 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $67.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,640 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,836 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Rafferty Asset invested in 0.01% or 3,049 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 51,154 shares. Axa has 440,860 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Group invested in 3,136 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 55 shares. First Republic Invest reported 0% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 100,840 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 23,576 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 15,647 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 319,698 shares or 0% of the stock.