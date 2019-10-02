Van Berkom & Associates Increases Position in Tucows (TCX); As Amerco (UHAL) Stock Rose, Bruce & Co Trimmed Its Holding by $7.68 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 469,523 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.01 million, up from 423,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 36,616 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 20,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 149,585 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.63 million, down from 169,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $377.61. About 13,021 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 212,210 shares to 778,137 shares, valued at $64.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 37,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial owns 5,817 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 19,742 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 11,100 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Kj Harrison And invested in 0.9% or 46,507 shares. 250 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Van Berkom And Associate holds 1.43% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 469,523 shares. 57,403 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Pembroke Mngmt Limited has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Legal And General Group Inc Plc accumulated 1,876 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 5,699 shares. Kistler reported 114 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold UHAL shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 6.98 million shares or 1.66% less from 7.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Finance Services holds 2,300 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited owns 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 2 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 31,511 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Denali Lc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Next Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Blackrock invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,939 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp reported 516 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Services Wi reported 4,849 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 17,684 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.04M for 10.40 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.