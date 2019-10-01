Van Berkom & Associates Increased Its Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose; As Air Lease Company (AL) Share Price Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Boosted by $401,800 Its Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 107,708 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE ABOVE GROUND

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Air Lease Company (AL) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 243,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 233,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Air Lease Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 521,062 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.02% or 9,298 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 10,223 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,506 shares. Raymond James Na reported 9,207 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alliancebernstein LP reported 55,679 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 1.7% or 131,880 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 740 shares. Boston Prns owns 5.95 million shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.17 million shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 138,589 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 2.33% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 2,711 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Comm.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation: Air Lease Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Neos – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Air Lease Medium-Term Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 13,802 shares to 473,310 shares, valued at $27.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 56,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Com stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Sei Invests holds 7,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & reported 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.17% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 126,980 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 16,951 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 463,050 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated stated it has 3,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 0.15% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 84,770 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 3.39 million shares.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ormat Technologies declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ormat Technologies: Geothermal Energy Is Hot! – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2016. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Closes Acquisition Of US Geothermal NYSE:ORA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.