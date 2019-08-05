Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Holding in Hms Hldgs (HMSY) by $5.52 Million; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 24,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 17,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 190,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.66 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.67% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 1.40M shares traded or 174.32% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Co owns 13,342 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc invested in 0.38% or 10,938 shares. Cls Invs Limited Company has 125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson invested in 5,361 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 154,102 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,543 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,743 shares. Kwmg Ltd owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 53 shares. Boston Advisors holds 0.02% or 7,868 shares. Diversified Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 10,960 shares. Natixis accumulated 494,821 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 46,166 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.29% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,109 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 8.81 million shares. Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 62,049 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd invested in 0% or 2,441 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gp reported 27,567 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 1.16M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 57,672 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 10,339 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 222,752 shares. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Fdx Advisors Inc holds 11,622 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company reported 81,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 350,826 are held by Prudential Financial. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 478,742 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.