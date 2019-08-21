Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Intl Fcstone (INTL) Holding by $1.96 Million as Shares Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped Its Stake

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 26,473 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15M shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alphabet Stock Is Undervalued, But Upside Remains a Challenge for GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,095 shares. 3,680 were reported by Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants has 2,996 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp invested in 3,308 shares. 22,197 were reported by Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa. Schmidt P J Investment Management invested in 3,695 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Amarillo Bank & Trust owns 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,467 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 143,432 shares. 23,454 were reported by Glynn Cap Mngmt Lc. Csat Advisory LP has 1,223 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,647 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Co holds 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,898 shares. Dodge Cox has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Georgia-based Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INTL FCStone Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PRECIOUS-Gold sheds 1%, dips below $1500 as risk appetite recovers – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gold gains as U.S. inflation offsets GDP data – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nano One Granted Important Battery Material Patent in the US – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.