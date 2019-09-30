Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Holding in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) by $12.97 Million; Alkeon Capital Management Has Cut Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $20.40 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 886,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.22M, down from 986,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.83M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 40,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 398,752 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.17M, down from 439,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $324.71. About 295,870 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 66.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 25,018 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $65.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 795,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in 21 Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 350,000 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $287.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc.