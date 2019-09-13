Van Berkom & Associates Raised Its Position in Globus Med (GMED) as Share Value Rose; Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG) Position Has Increased by Barr E S & Co

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (AMG) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 15,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 177,206 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33M, up from 161,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 67,690 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 137,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.46 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 26,895 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 175 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $27.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO) by 134,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,319 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc reported 889,832 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 701 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 0.02% or 11,670 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Com holds 0% or 19 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 466 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 2,466 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 20,211 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 5,925 shares. Amica Retiree accumulated 1,384 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.01% or 9,235 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 4,063 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 150 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.54% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.03% or 55,559 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 102,785 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc accumulated 35,000 shares. Prudential Fin owns 52,117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Com LP has 0.02% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 197,097 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 5,056 shares. 167,598 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 84,500 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.04% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). The New York-based Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 37,224 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $52.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,932 shares, and cut its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI).

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Globus Medical Launches FORTIFY Variable Angle Expandable Corpectomy Spacer System – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Globus Medical Appoints Keith Pfeil as Senior Vice President and CFO – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Globus Medical’s (NYSE:GMED) Shareholders Feel About Its 150% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.