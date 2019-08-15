Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered By $1.97 Million Its Miller Herman (MLHR) Holding; 4 Analysts Covering TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc has $18 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 27.92% above currents $13.68 stock price. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) on Monday, March 25 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Noble Financial. The stock has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Wednesday, February 27. Guggenheim maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 56,146 shares as Miller Herman Inc (MLHR)’s stock rose 17.37%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.78 million shares with $62.61M value, down from 1.84M last quarter. Miller Herman Inc now has $2.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 201,672 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c

More notable recent Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Herman Miller, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MLHR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Herman Miller (MLHR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Herman Miller, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MLHR) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Herman Miller (MLHR) – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Herman Miller (MLHR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. MLHR’s profit will be $46.65M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Herman Miller, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Management Llc stated it has 0.05% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). 15,373 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Clean Yield Gru invested in 23,750 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Proshare Limited Com accumulated 11,396 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Macquarie Group has 46,400 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 0.03% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,678 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 32,375 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 56,583 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 30 shares. Meritage Port holds 0.39% or 110,475 shares in its portfolio. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 7,864 shares. Zeke invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 2.55 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 26/04/2018 – TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Wins 83 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q OPER REV. $502.1M; 06/04/2018 – Hearst Autos finds Cars.com appealing but size is an impediment –; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/04/2018 – Tegna CDS Widens 17 Bps; 10/04/2018 – TEGNA Names Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer; 09/05/2018 – Gannett to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – TEGNA’s Premion Launches Premion Audience Selects Data Management Platform for Advertisers; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings