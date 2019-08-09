Valvoline (VVV) to pay $0.11 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at GENTERA SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXIC (CMPRF) Raised By 0.27%

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:VVV) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Valvoline Inc’s current price of $22.88 translates into 0.46% yield. Valvoline Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 2.06 million shares traded or 102.32% up from the average. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has declined 9.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VVV News: 02/05/2018 – Valvoline Announces Investment in New Lubricants Plant to Meet Growing Demand in China; 16/05/2018 – Valvoline at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Chicago Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Valvoline 2Q Net $67M; 23/04/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Center in Greater Dallas/Fort Worth Area; 02/05/2018 – VALVOLINE REPORTS INVESTMENT IN NEW LUBRICANTS PLANT IN CHINA; 20/04/2018 – VALVOLINE: OPENING OF BOUGHT QUICK-LUBE CENTER IN GREENEVILLE,; 02/05/2018 – VALVOLINE 2Q ADJ EPS 34C; 20/04/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening Of Acquired Quick-Lube Center In Greeneville, Tennessee; 08/03/2018 – Valvoline Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

GENTERA SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXIC (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. CMPRF’s SI was 1.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 1.30M shares previously. It closed at $0.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gentera, S.A. B. de C. V. provides financial services and products in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers working capital loans to entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial women; commercial loans; consumer and mortgage loans; and residential mortgages, as well as accepts demand and time deposits, and debt securities issued. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides life, health, and damage insurance products; water service, multilevel, telephone bill, electricity bill, and cable or satellite TV bill payment services, as well as cell phone airtime purchase services; financial education services; and domestic and international remittances, courier and parcel services, and currency exchange services.

Among 2 analysts covering Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valvoline had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance services and products. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.