Valvoline Inc. (VVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline Inc. 19 1.83 N/A 1.21 16.73 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Valvoline Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Valvoline Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Valvoline Inc. is currently more affordable than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Valvoline Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline Inc. 0.00% -69.9% 12.1% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Valvoline Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Valvoline Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Valvoline Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Valvoline Inc.’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 10.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Valvoline Inc. shares and 3.9% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares. Insiders owned 0.18% of Valvoline Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valvoline Inc. -0.39% 0.4% 13.24% -9.99% -9.75% 4.34% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04%

For the past year Valvoline Inc. had bullish trend while Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Valvoline Inc. beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention, sound absorption, and release agents; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. The company sells its products through approximately 1,068 Valvoline branded franchised and company-owned stores. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. Valvoline Inc. is a subsidiary of Ashland Inc.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.