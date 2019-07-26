Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Shorts at Celanese Celanese (CE) Lowered By 34.73%

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. VVV’s profit would be $62.10M giving it 15.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Valvoline Inc.’s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 472,095 shares traded. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has declined 14.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VVV News: 16/05/2018 – Valvoline at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – VALVOLINE SEES INVESTING ABOUT $70M IN NEW PLANT IN CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening Of Acquired Quick-Lube Center In Greeneville, Tennessee; 02/05/2018 – VALVOLINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.31 TO $1.38, SAW $1.30 TO $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Valvoline: Financial Terms of Great Canadian Oil Change Acquisition Not Disclosed; 08/03/2018 – Valvoline Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Valvoline to Acquire Great Canadian Oil Change, Its First Intl Quick-Lube Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Valvoline Announces Opening of Three New Quick-Lube Locations in Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Valvoline Announces Investment in New Lubricants Plant to Meet Growing Demand in China; 02/05/2018 – Valvoline Announces $70M Investment in New Lubricants Plant in China

Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) had a decrease of 34.73% in short interest. CE’s SI was 2.57M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.73% from 3.93 million shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 2 days are for Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s short sellers to cover CE’s short positions. The SI to Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 381,993 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Celanese – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese had 20 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Management Limited Company invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 0% or 1,432 shares. New York-based M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,708 shares. 6,234 are held by Strs Ohio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 4,765 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 20,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 205,558 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 2,174 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Citigroup invested in 88,475 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 249,791 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 1.25M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance services and products. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. It has a 17.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.