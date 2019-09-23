Valueworks Upped Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position; Farmers National Bank Has Cut Its Realty Income Reit (O) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 336,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 302,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 6.36 million shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 07/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: Newell Brands starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off: sources. First for for sale is Waddington.…; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Sharenet: Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Jarden Businesses; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 11/04/2018 – Sharpie® Partners with The Players’ Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 3.42M shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America holds 1.63% or 199,709 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co invested in 0% or 180 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 4,805 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 2.20M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gideon Capital Advsr Inc has invested 2.19% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability owns 3,898 shares. Colony holds 0.07% or 29,811 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has invested 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sun Life has 8,205 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Leavell Inv Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,072 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 41,722 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 4.96 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. National Pension Service holds 380,011 shares. Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,772 shares to 39,034 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Co Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 108 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 10,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Interest Group Inc holds 132,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,062 are held by Captrust Advsr. Spark Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 67,500 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 74,032 shares. 7,569 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Investors stated it has 4.05 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,673 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Symons Mgmt owns 525,363 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.