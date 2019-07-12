Valueworks Trimmed Position in New York Times Co (NYT) by $1.64 Million; Braun Stacey Associates Cut Its Position in Burlington Stores Com (BURL) by $6.10 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (BURL) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 39,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, down from 103,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $182.73. About 204,511 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 233,215 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Makes Foray Into TV News With FX Documentary Show

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. 4,075 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred. On Monday, February 11 the insider Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37 million. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING sold 2,500 shares worth $426,900. 7,500 shares were sold by Katz Marc, worth $1.30 million on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp reported 319,491 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,504 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 24,521 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 32,707 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.1% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 3,045 shares. 532 were accumulated by Manchester Management Ltd Liability. 246,920 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 7,494 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 6.16 million shares. Georgia-based Earnest Partners Limited Com has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 89,329 shares.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $75.66M for 40.07 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,207 shares to 143,648 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks Lc invested in 3.77% or 171,483 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 1.04 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 419,453 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.92% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 528,342 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Banbury Prns Limited Company reported 5.6% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 15,196 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 313,920 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Com Il has 36,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 83,273 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt stated it has 7,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 26,676 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.