Valueworks Trimmed Its New York Times Co (NYT) Stake by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose; As Gap (GPS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Tyvor Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $8.02 Million

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 481,181 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 46.41 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: Uberâ€™s I.P.O. Gets Off to a Modest Start – The New York Times” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 46,027 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns holds 0.02% or 29,904 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 201,206 shares. Macquarie stated it has 0.1% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.21M shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 7,242 shares. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited reported 24,151 shares. Palestra Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.07 million shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 67,801 shares. Lateef Inv Management LP reported 919,164 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 13,496 were accumulated by Tower Rech (Trc). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Amp Capital Limited reported 131,782 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 449,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 131,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 20.41M shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 1.55M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 41,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.03% or 121,352 shares. Summit Group Incorporated Limited invested in 42,000 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.04 million shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 774,063 shares to 994,063 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 463,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).