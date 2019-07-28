Valueworks Stake in United Nat Foods (UNFI) Increased by $810,940 as Valuation Declined; New Generation Advisors Stake in Tetra Technologies (TTI) Upped by $727,200 as Stock Value Declined

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.19M market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 489,999 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Police Force Deploys Sepura TETRA Radios; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: New Clinical Data Shows Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 27/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners, Inc. | Small molecule allosteric inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase-4D enzyme | N/A | 03/26/2018 | Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 16/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement; 01/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.45 BLN YEN (-4.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (-14.1 %); 10/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces the appointment of Gregory Drohan to its board of directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 439,266 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Adirondack Rech Management Inc owns 657,388 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 294,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 828,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 161,573 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 42,394 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 10,526 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity stated it has 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 35,028 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 160,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 1.54 million shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 21,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 433 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 89,856 shares.

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tetra Technologies: Does The Bull Thesis Still Prevail? – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tetra Technologies (TTI) Presents At J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Awards for Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TETRA Technologies CEO Brightman to retire, succeeded by Murphy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc by 139,764 shares to 383,477 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Dec 13, 2018 – United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) President, CEO & Chairman Steven Spinner Bought $235,800 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “UNFI Announces Plans to Optimize Pacific Northwest Distribution Center Network – PRNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Natural Foods, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Supervalu Of United Natural Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NIO, GE and WLTW among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 144 shares. State Street owns 1.59 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 12,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 19,200 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc has 801 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Clean Yield Grp Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 9,325 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 14,700 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 858 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 34,009 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 78,300 shares. Synovus Finance owns 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 31,567 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 46,900 shares.