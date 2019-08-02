Valueworks Raised Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Position by $700,480; Stock Price Declined; Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Valuation Declined While Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.76 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 40,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 5,682 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 46,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 6.88 million shares traded or 18.12% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ANNOUNCES THAT AT THAT MEETING DAME ALISON CARNWATH WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 17/05/2018 – BP IS SAID IN TALKS TO TAKE CONOCO’S U.K. FIELD IN SWAP DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Global Bioethanol Market Research Report 2018 – Leading Players are BP, Dow-DuPont, Royal Dutch Shell & Poet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-SAPREF restarting South African refinery following power outage- OGJ; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video)

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 679,434 shares traded or 49.39% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC); 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25,396 shares to 35,481 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 780,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).