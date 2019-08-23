Valueworks Raised Its Brunswick (BC) Holding by $1.05 Million; Advisors Preferred Boosted Stake in Pepsico (PEP)

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 829,113 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 2.48 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley accumulated 17,009 shares. 566,370 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Ma accumulated 2.64M shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.7% or 114,156 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt holds 75,011 shares. Dupont Management owns 0.08% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 68,846 shares. 39,644 are owned by Cap Fincl Advisers Llc. Schafer Cullen Inc owns 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 8,125 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 14,897 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability owns 8,800 shares. 114,751 are held by Century Cos Inc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Corporation has invested 1.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Minnesota-based White Pine Cap Lc has invested 0.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,765 are owned by Beach Invest Management Llc. 2,603 are owned by Burt Wealth Advisors. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% or 6,583 shares. Hightower Lc owns 750,233 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,767 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). America First Invest Advsr invested in 0.02% or 665 shares. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department reported 47,407 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Networks has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 390 shares. Epoch Invest Partners invested 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 7,914 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF) by 28,939 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.