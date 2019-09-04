Valueworks Raised Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by $804,016 as Shares Declined; Cleararc Capital Has Upped Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 50,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 308,585 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 258,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 10.22M shares traded or 49.58% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 10,855 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communications has invested 0.57% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.11% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 214 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 49,856 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 287,460 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 1.17% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 348,805 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,490 were reported by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 7,755 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 100,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: BBBY,PSMT,AEO,INUV – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Just Popped 10% – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Catches Investors’ Eye: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BBBY News: Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Resigns Effective â€˜Immediatelyâ€™ – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.