Valueworks Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Cut by $449,540; Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Has Trimmed Stake by $821,219 as Market Value Rose

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.42M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.31 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST) by 23,550 shares to 34,650 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 26,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 42,290 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Asset invested in 29,021 shares. 71,000 are held by Andra Ap. Shelton Cap Management invested in 369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation holds 18.63 million shares or 9.27% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 205,822 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 24,621 shares. Natixis has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 41 shares. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 44,835 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co reported 37,829 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stifel Financial invested in 3.32M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson Inc accumulated 3,399 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Key (Cayman) holds 0.05% or 24,250 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,427 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 28,434 shares. Nordea Management Ab owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 122,227 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 16,719 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 1,293 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 481,394 shares. 2.50M were reported by Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Liability Com holds 260,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).