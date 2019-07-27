Valueworks Position in Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Increased by $700,480 as Stock Declined; As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Value Declined, Minerva Advisors Cut by $353,372 Its Position

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 215,554 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested in 0.24% or 126,403 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp has 262,770 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Trust Of Vermont holds 0.28% or 69,610 shares. 9,941 are held by Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Com. Community Financial Bank Na invested in 10,980 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc reported 7,177 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested 1.82% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Patten Gp owns 6,433 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Kistler accumulated 0.05% or 2,397 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.34% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 16,660 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,078 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp has 223,606 shares. Richard C Young invested in 1.81% or 203,583 shares. Raymond James Na holds 191,898 shares.

