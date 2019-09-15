Valueworks Increased Its Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $334,444 as Stock Declined; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Boosted Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) Holding by $118.26 Million; Stock Value Declined

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 15,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 80,362 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 65,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 4.13M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vulcan Value Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.1% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,291 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.07% or 25,481 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Assetmark holds 269 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma accumulated 0.03% or 3.40M shares. 24.23 million are held by Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 15,085 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co reported 9,000 shares stake. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 20,774 shares in its portfolio. 2.73 million were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 40,358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NOV wins deal to build massive offshore wind turbine installation ship – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 309,906 shares to 323,446 shares, valued at $60.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 804,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,022 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).