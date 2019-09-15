Valueworks Holding In Gilead Sciences (GILD) Was Has Boosted; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $431,730

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 8,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 69,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 61,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 112,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 120,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ingalls And Snyder Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,665 shares. Cincinnati Fincl, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 31,432 shares stake. Auxier Asset has 10,050 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 12,942 shares. 3.38M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Colony Group Ltd reported 63,518 shares. Essex Financial Service Inc owns 0.28% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,869 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 2.76 million shares. Arrow Fincl has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3,720 were reported by Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt. Parnassus Invs Ca invested 2.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 295,255 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,629 shares to 22,052 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,119 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Capital reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Services Networks Lc invested in 0.58% or 172,881 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc, Louisiana-based fund reported 6,306 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 519,696 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Piershale Fincl, Illinois-based fund reported 5,965 shares. Meeder Asset holds 1.19% or 312,674 shares. Coastline Trust Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 119,828 shares. St Germain D J Company invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated owns 4,151 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 95,837 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.71% or 3.31M shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Inv Advsr owns 35,450 shares. Holt Cap Limited Com Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 0.47% or 30,370 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.