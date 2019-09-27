Valueworks Has Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $478,952 as Shares Declined; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Trimmed Its Holding

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 149,103 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 142,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 13,857 shares traded or 0.81% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 106 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.88 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC also bought $38,265 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Thursday, April 11.