Valueworks Has Trimmed Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Share Price Rose; Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Fiserv (FISV) Position by $3.20 Million; Market Value Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 311,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.40M, down from 346,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 1.30M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 2.20M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,600 shares to 463,107 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 9,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,773 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31 million and $151.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,347 shares to 69,693 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,720 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.34 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.