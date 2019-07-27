Valueworks Has Lowered New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $1.64 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder United American Securities Has Boosted Its Holding

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 5,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 13,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 976,873 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.66 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Kahn Brothers Inc De holds 672,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 77,459 shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 4.21M shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp reported 1.25% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Force Management Limited Co invested in 11,712 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The New York-based Palestra Management Lc has invested 3.3% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brown Advisory accumulated 83,273 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eam Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 0.31% or 38,960 shares. Samlyn Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 675,316 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. The insider Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535.