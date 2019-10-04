Valueworks Has Lowered Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $430,472 as Share Value Declined; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Has Decreased Holding

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 386,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 9,382 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360,000, down from 395,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 1.05M shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 63,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31 million and $151.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,302 shares to 149,103 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 76,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,380 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).