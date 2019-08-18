Valueworks Has Increased Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI); Premier Asset Managment Maintains Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 465.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 111,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, up from 24,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 867,254 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 45,900 are owned by Adirondack Rech And Management. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Riverhead Cap Ltd reported 9,770 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 327,112 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Reilly Ltd Com has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 297,764 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 118,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 15,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP has 77,064 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Company stated it has 1.35M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 70,481 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,850 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 80,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,999 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

