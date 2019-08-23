Valueworks Has Decreased Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $449,540 as Share Price Declined; Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake by $17.99 Million

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 4.19M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company's stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64 million, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 180,218 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "El Paso Electric Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" on July 25, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $117.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire" on August 01, 2019