Valueworks Has Decreased Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $517,707; Turtle Creek Asset Management Maintains Stake in Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 5.34M shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 3421.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 2.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.86M, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 2.99M shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beutel Goodman & Limited owns 1.46 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 3,420 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc reported 0.15% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 111,401 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 0.08% or 2,063 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 50,907 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has invested 1.16% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Burke Herbert Financial Bank Trust Commerce invested in 6,707 shares. 58,532 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Cahill Advsrs has 2,119 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Everett Harris Ca accumulated 8,987 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 59,259 shares.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31M and $151.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,001 shares to 336,223 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc reported 11,144 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc invested in 890,453 shares or 0.94% of the stock. 372,852 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.04% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 34,491 shares. Morgan Stanley has 921,845 shares. Invesco holds 1.41M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Hrt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Impact Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 32,881 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn accumulated 899,162 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 89,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap accumulated 17,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,515 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

