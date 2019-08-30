Valueworks Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $1.46 Million; Stock Value Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 2.75M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO’s Departure Overshadows Earnings, Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REJECTS INDIA PLEA AGAINST VODAFONE UK ARBITRATION; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 39,894 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.7. About 1.57M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Investment Limited Liability has invested 2.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust has invested 1.86% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Parsons Management Ri reported 0.47% stake. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 93,386 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 31,591 shares. Thompson Invest Management Incorporated invested in 0.79% or 21,854 shares. Nottingham Advsr has 1,120 shares. New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Texas Cap Financial Bank Incorporated Tx invested in 1,477 shares or 0.51% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.8% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 273,049 shares. 5,909 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants. First Fin In has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Palladium Ltd Liability has 0.98% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Murphy Cap Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 10,119 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,535 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.