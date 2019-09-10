Valueworks Has Cut Its Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) as Market Value Rose; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Fragasso Group Raised Its Holding by $978,237 as Market Value Rose

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 784,233 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 25,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 85,607 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 60,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 1.87M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $17.57M for 68.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

