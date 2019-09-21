Valueworks Has Cut American Express Co (AXP) Position by $517,707 as Valuation Rose; Ameren (AEE) Share Value Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $1.16 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 151,690 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39M, down from 167,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 2.19M shares traded or 32.06% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38M shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31 million and $151.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,302 shares to 149,103 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Serv owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 120 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc stated it has 2.56% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). State Bank Of Hawaii reported 9,565 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 7,198 shares. Canandaigua State Bank reported 0.35% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.87% or 213,020 shares. Matarin Cap Lc stated it has 33,839 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 1,784 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,706 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc accumulated 0.41% or 17,343 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Willis Counsel holds 0.63% or 75,550 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,675 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,138 shares. Srb has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,006 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 72,600 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $40.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Finance Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 310 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 35,027 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Lc invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 21,823 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited invested in 13,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Franklin Res owns 1.24 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.28% or 143,000 shares in its portfolio. 482,174 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 37 shares. 21,275 were reported by Profund Advsrs Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Advisory Svcs Net reported 280 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Louisville’s HeXalayer selected for Ameren Accelerator in St. Louis – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Missouri to bring customers solar energy at night – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.