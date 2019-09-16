Valueworks Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.69 Million as Stock Rose; Verity Asset Management Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $1.99 Million; Market Value Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 82.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 41,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 8,649 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,720 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.24M, up from 43,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 10.74M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.60 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Average Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) by 3,659 shares to 25,382 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 4,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr Ultrashort 20 Yr Treas New (TBT).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Share Price Is Down 85% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP Plc: Not So Bad Under The Circumstances – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Counsel Inc owns 24,750 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 41,187 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 920 were reported by Mondrian Investment Partners. Park Oh holds 0.11% or 35,149 shares. 273,400 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Old Point Trust Fincl N A invested in 2.24% or 79,508 shares. Interactive Financial reported 2,208 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 3,700 shares. Moreover, Magellan Asset has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 436,563 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited holds 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 191,909 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 23,202 shares. Cetera Advsrs owns 61,658 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Com reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Summit Asset stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prns stated it has 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Cap Management owns 1,200 shares. Jrm Inv Counsel Lc holds 33,653 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Kessler Gru Lc reported 3.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverhead Capital Management holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 313,962 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 13,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,045 are owned by Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv. Anderson Hoagland invested in 2.31% or 21,300 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,937 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 6,461 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 18,960 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Co accumulated 2.19% or 140,726 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak has 11,593 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 27,735 were accumulated by Connable Office.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.