Valueworks Has Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $559,249 as Valuation Rose; Campbell Newman Asset Management Increases Holding in American Tower Corp. (AMT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 1,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 113,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18M, up from 111,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $225.65. About 893,409 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 8,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 69,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 61,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 2.88 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc reported 1,091 shares. Camarda Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Augustine Asset holds 0.99% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,000 shares. 15,227 are owned by Ima Wealth. Capital International Ca reported 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ruggie Capital Group Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 269 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 201 shares. 13,840 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 3.62 million shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldg has 370,469 shares. Moreover, Etrade Limited Company has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,422 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.76% or 221,008 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 35,700 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.15% or 159,391 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.2% or 105,826 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Cap Management Limited Company reported 15,877 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.76% or 100,925 shares in its portfolio. Us State Bank De stated it has 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited reported 48,024 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation has 236,654 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance owns 3,672 shares. Duff And Phelps Management invested in 0.01% or 13,760 shares. Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Ptnrs has invested 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 206,590 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Comm Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.32% or 19,004 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advisors Inc has 1.79% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Florida-based Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake.