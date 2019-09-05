Valueworks Decreased Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by $1.64 Million as Shares Rose; As Gentherm (THRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Lowered Its Stake

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 163,764 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 1.10 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 08/03/2018 – KTLA: Trump Asked Witnesses About Their Interviews With Special Counsel, New York Times Sources Say…; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $30.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 268,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Partners with ThermoAnalytics to Advance Human Thermal Comfort Predictions – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Completes Sale of Cincinnati Sub-Zero Industrial Test Chambers Business – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gentherm Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentherm (THRM) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81 million for 16.93 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,600 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 1,921 are held by Captrust. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 29,278 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 19,366 shares. Force Cap Lc reported 11,712 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 24,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jackson Square Partners Limited Com holds 2.26% or 12.58M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 9,076 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 419,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 579,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,300 were reported by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% or 27,533 shares in its portfolio. 17,269 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.01M for 67.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.