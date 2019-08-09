Valueworks Decreased Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.46 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined, Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Its Stake

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 39,894 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $185.23. About 2.45M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 59,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 779,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.28 million, up from 719,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 2.91 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy Associate holds 0.41% or 12,010 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.63% or 20,044 shares. Canandaigua Bank & owns 9,904 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Saratoga Inv Management invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Srb Corp invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 701,089 are owned by Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Com. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 4,928 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Ptnrs LP has invested 2.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 15,059 were reported by Portland Advsr Limited Company. Shoker Counsel owns 9,182 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,139 were reported by Dillon Associate. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 62,602 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 815,017 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 128,638 shares to 264,228 shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,725 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).