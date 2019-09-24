Valueworks Boosted Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake; National Grid plc (LON:NG) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering National Grid PLC (LON:NG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Grid PLC has GBX 960 highest and GBX 880 lowest target. GBX 899.75’s average target is 3.67% above currents GBX 867.9 stock price. National Grid PLC had 17 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained National Grid plc (LON:NG) rating on Thursday, September 19. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 880 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 890 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock of National Grid plc (LON:NG) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 5. See National Grid plc (LON:NG) latest ratings:

Valueworks Llc increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Valueworks Llc acquired 15,202 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Valueworks Llc holds 80,362 shares with $1.79M value, up from 65,160 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $8.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.55% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.86M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses

The stock increased 0.88% or GBX 7.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 867.9. About 4.90 million shares traded. National Grid plc (LON:NG) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of 30.21 billion GBP. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 19.5 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based First Eagle Invest Limited Co has invested 1.67% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Van Eck Assocs Corporation owns 1.75M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 51,620 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 21,437 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Iowa Commercial Bank has 0.16% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 16,279 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 448,676 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Primecap Co Ca holds 0% or 210,166 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 173,020 shares.

