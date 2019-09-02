Valueact Holdings LP Upped Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $104.58 Million as Market Value Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Autozone (AZO) Stake by $45.54 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 3.88 million shares traded or 45.18% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 298,345 shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 57,822 shares to 17.34M shares, valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.37% or 4,805 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dana Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 521 shares. Natixis reported 31,645 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ls Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 0.09% or 1,386 shares. Truepoint Inc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 300 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 10,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 1,459 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,011 shares. Massachusetts Services Co Ma invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 221 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 84,256 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Collision Advice Legacy Group Names ALLDATA as a Preferred Partner for Repair Information Technology – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.32 million for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “History Suggests Seagate Technology Stock May Surge – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Micron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Seagate Technology (STX) PT Lowered to $55 at FBN Securities – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STX – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70M shares to 13.22M shares, valued at $653.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.