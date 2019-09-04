Valueact Holdings LP Upped Its Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR) as Market Valuation Declined; As Sunopta (STKL) Shares Declined, Overbrook Management Decreased by $569,613 Its Holding

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 190,576 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 895,924 shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $839,794 activity. Duchscher Robert bought $18,473 worth of stock. $156,952 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were bought by Hollis Richard Dean. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $19,402 was bought by Briffett Derek. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider ATKINS M SHAN bought $88,349. $225,300 worth of stock was bought by Ennen Joseph on Monday, August 12. $148,264 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd stated it has 3.64 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,600 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Moreover, Nomura has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 139,737 shares. Blair William And Il holds 1.05M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 2.36 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 425 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.11% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). 2,060 are owned by Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.71M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 8,701 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited reported 17,015 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 227,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares to 35,467 shares, valued at $41.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,179 were accumulated by Beacon Finance Group. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 26,645 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Copper Rock Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.98% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Nfc Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.78% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Citigroup stated it has 86,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 22,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Group reported 791,257 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 245,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 35,317 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 84,675 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited stated it has 4,967 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% stake.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.40 million shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $175.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.