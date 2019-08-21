Valueact Holdings LP Upped Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holding by $20.21 Million as Valuation Declined; Pg&E (Put) (PCG) Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Increased Its Stake by $15.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG) by 11840% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 888,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 895,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 20.80 million shares traded or 165.29% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 631,117 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Darling Ingredients (DAR) Agrees to Acquire Triple-T Foods Arkansas Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on October 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Watch in January – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DAR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “African swine flu has these stocks on watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 791,257 were reported by Private Grp Incorporated. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 36,228 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 219,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Llp reported 32,745 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One holds 64,977 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 31,107 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 207,574 shares. 13,092 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Lc accumulated 1.26M shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 151,376 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd owns 3.31 million shares. James Investment Rech invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability owns 383,148 shares. Ironwood Management Lc invested in 59,402 shares or 1.04% of the stock.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 21,558 shares to 1,454 shares, valued at $123,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 71,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (Prn).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Issues Statement on Financing Proposal from Abrams and Knighthead – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Uber Hits the Brakes; PG&E Posts Big Losses – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.